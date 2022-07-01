Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.