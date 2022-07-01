ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director David L. Sites acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $29.69 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACNB by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

