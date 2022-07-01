SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

