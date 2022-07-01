Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

