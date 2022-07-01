Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.