Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Marshall L. Mcrae Sells 2,570 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.59. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2705302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

