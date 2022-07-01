Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

