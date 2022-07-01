Wells Fargo & Company Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Shares of RH opened at $212.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

