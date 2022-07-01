Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14,973.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after buying an additional 183,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $69.69 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

