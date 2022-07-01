Ellevest Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

