Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 323.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SEA by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SEA by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,523 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

