Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

