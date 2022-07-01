Ellevest Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.48 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

