Ellevest Inc. Purchases 22,049 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.