Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.
A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.84.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
