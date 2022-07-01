Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading Up 1.6%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 6,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 438,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The company has a market cap of $657.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

