Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

