Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 43,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,053,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
