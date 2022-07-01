Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 8%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $614.24 and last traded at $615.51. 2,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $673.87 and a 200-day moving average of $717.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

