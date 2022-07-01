AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 93.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 28.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 218,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.22 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

