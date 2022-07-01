Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 5,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,568,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.