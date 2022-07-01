Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 5,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,568,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

