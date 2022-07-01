Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

