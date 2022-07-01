Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

