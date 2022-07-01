Ellevest Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $475.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.50 and a 200-day moving average of $631.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $461.85 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

