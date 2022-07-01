BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.53. 3,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 936,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $986.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

