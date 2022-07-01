BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.53. 3,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 936,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $986.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.19.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
