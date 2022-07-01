ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.27. 669,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,480,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

