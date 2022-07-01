ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.27. 669,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,480,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

