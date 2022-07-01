Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Up 3.4%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.10. 1,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,045,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

