Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.76. 29,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,263,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

