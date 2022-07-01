Vonage (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 30,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,263,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.