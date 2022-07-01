FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

