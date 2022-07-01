FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.