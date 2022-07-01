Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 1.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 4,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,055,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

