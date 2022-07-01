Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 2,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 967,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 312.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

