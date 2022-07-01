Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 2,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 967,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 312.51%.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.
