Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $77.82. 870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 954,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

