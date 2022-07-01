Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Up 2.4%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.29. 3,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CL King decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 72,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.