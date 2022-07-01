Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.44. 19,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,999,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 28.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

