New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 6.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 20,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,572,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

