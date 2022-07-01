Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,876 shares.The stock last traded at $75.15 and had previously closed at $75.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.