Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 604,180 shares.The stock last traded at $49.16 and had previously closed at $49.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

