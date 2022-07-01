Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 604,180 shares.The stock last traded at $49.16 and had previously closed at $49.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

