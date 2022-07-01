Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

HPE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

