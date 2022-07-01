Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $182.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.92.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.