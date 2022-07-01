iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 147,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,180,210 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $19.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

