iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 147,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,180,210 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $19.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
