Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,111 shares.The stock last traded at $68.91 and had previously closed at $72.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,217,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

