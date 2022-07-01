BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 192,153 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

