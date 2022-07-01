BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 192,153 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.48.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
