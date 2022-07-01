SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,781,455 shares.The stock last traded at $54.05 and had previously closed at $55.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

