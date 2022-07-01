ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,632 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

