Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,456 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

