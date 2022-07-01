RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 24,500 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $594,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,669,654.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.52 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.40.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 51.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
