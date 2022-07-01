RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 24,500 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $594,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,669,654.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.52 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 51.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

