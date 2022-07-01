CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc Purchases 105,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 262.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

