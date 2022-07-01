Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Director Mark A. Emkes Sells 6,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GEF stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $19,616,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

